Angel Reese Drops ‘Mebounds’ Merch To Support Prevention Of Cyberbullying

Angel Reese, like she does on the court, is continuing to follow her shot and turn missed shots into opportunities. This time, the missed shots are criticisms of her ability to turn her own missed shots into rebounds, which critics have pejoratively termed “mebounds.” Reese is taking the slight, those shots at her, and turning them into opportunities for charitable donations.

As The Athletic reports, Reese, who recently filed a trademark for the term “mebounds,” has followed that effort up with a new merchandise collection utilizing the term, with a percentage of the proceeds set to “support cyberbullying prevention through The Angel C. Reese Foundation.”

There may also be more from Reese on the way; she also filed a trademark for the term “Reesebounds.” The “mebounds” collection is affordable; most of the pieces, which include hats, T-shirts, sweatshirts, and slides, range in price from $28 to $75.

Reese, ever the savvy businesswoman, noted in a TikTok video posted around the time that the trademark was filed, says that she saw the term as a profitable way to increase her brand profile.

“Whoever came up with the ‘mebounds’ thing, y’all ate that up because ‘mebounds,’ rebounds, ‘crebounds’ … anything that comes off that board, it’s mine,” Reese said, the last part an allusion to a comment made by a play-by-play announcer who was on the call for one of her games. “And a brand? That’s six figures right there.”

Reese filed the “mebounds” trademark application on June 14, and she filed the application to trademark “Reesebounds” on June 20, both of which are still pending examination intended for apparel use.

In only her second season in the WNBA, Reese has already established herself as a historically significant rebounder, holding the most rebounds in the first 50 games of a career in WNBA history. She is also the fastest player in WNBA history to record 500 points and 500 rebounds, achieving this feat in 38 games.

Reese is currently averaging a double-double, putting up 11.7 points a game and 12.3 boards a game to go along with 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 39% from the field for the Sky. Reese also recently recorded her first career triple-double on June 15.

Reese has been asked to do more this season in head coach Tyler Marsh’s system, where she is being used in a similar manner as Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, she is expected to bring the ball up the floor after rebounds and is also responsible for facilitating the offense.

Reese has also been surrounded by veterans in this year’s iteration of the Sky, a departure from the team’s composition last year, which Marsh told the outlet would help Reese develop her other skills.

“It’s (veteran experience) something you can’t really put a price on,” Marsh said. “Those are people who’ve been around this league and have shown their value a long time on the court, but they certainly have value in our locker room as well when it comes to our younger players, and kind of showing them the ropes on how to work, and how to be a professional.”

He continued, “It’s about creating space, and making defenses honest, what it ultimately does is open up the paint. We don’t want to limit (Reese) just to being a rebounder, because she’s so much more than that, her potential is so much more than that.”

