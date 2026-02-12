Angel Reese Joins Undefeated’s Rose BC For Final Playoff Push

After winning a championship with Rose BC in Unrivaled’s inaugural season, Angel Reese has recovered from an injury and will return to the full court 3-on-3 league.

According to CBS News, the center will play the rest of the current season with Rose BC, starting Feb. 20 against Hive BC. Reese was not expected to play this season, but the surprise announcement brings a boost to the team and the league, now in its second season.

Rose BC is currently 5-6 and sits in fifth place, with three games remaining in the season. They are positioned to make the playoffs, which takes the top six teams in the eight-team league.

Although Rose BC took the top prize last season, without Reese, they’ve been an average team. After Rose BC traded Azurá Stevens to Hive BC, the move created a roster spot, which is being used to bring back the current Chicago Sky star.

Last season, Reese was named the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year, averaging 13.3 points, a league-leading 12.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, shooting 46.9%. The team ended the regular season 8-6, good enough for the league’s second-best record.

Even though a hand injury ket Reese out of the playoffs,the team defeated Lace BC and Vinyl BC to win the league’s inaugural championship.

This season’s playoffs are slated to start Feb. 28. Rose BC’s schedule is:

Feb. 20 vs. Hive BC, 8:45 p.m. ET—TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Feb. 22 vs. Laces BC, 8:45 p.m. ET—TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Feb. 27 vs. Phantom BC, 1 p.m. ET— truTV/HBO Max

Reese ended the WNBA season last year with a back injury and was suspended by the Sky for public comments that were detrimental to the team. She also had to sit out a game after earning too many technical fouls during the 2025 season.

