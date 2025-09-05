Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Angel Reese Apologizes To Chicago Sky Teammates After Chastising Team’s Efforts This Season 'I really didn't mean to put down my teammates because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year.'







The frustrations Angel Reese has with her Chicago Sky team have hit a boiling point, with the second-year player threatening to leave the franchise if they don’t “get great players” on the team during the upcoming offseason. She has since apologized to her teammates for the comments.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Reese, who has had a good year statistically (despite being sidelined several games due to injuries), but the team has had a bad year with a 9-30 record, and she is beyond frustrated. With only four games left in the season and missing the playoffs for a second straight year, Reese is demanding that the Sky go out and get better players for the team.

“I’m not settling for the same s**t we did this year,” Reese told the media outlet. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.”

Reese feels that the team doesn’t play as hard as they could, and although she ranted to the media outlet, she has since apologized to her teammates after the article was released, according to CBS Sports. She specifically mentioned several players like Courtney Vandersloot, Rachel Banham, and Hailey Van Lith, while empathetically stating that she and Kamilla Cardoso are the only guaranteed players to return to Chicago next year. She told CBS Sports that her remarks were taken out of context.

After the team lost its most recent game against the Connecticut Sun, Reese apologized to her teammates about the comments, and she also tried to explain what she really meant when she made her statements.

“I probably am frustrated with myself right now. I think the language is taken out of context, and I really didn’t mean to put down my teammates because they’ve been through this with me throughout the whole year. They’ve busted their ass just like I busted my ass; they showed up for me through thick and thin, and in the locker room when nobody could see anything.

“So I would apologize to my teammates, which I already have, about the article and how it was misconstrued about what was said.”

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh stated that the organization would handle the matter “in-house.”

