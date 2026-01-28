News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Fintech Entrepreneur Angel Rich Gets 10 Years For Manslaughter Rich built a brand off promoting financial literacy within the Black community.







Prominent fintech entrepreneur Angel Rich has been punished for her role in a fatal car crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

In July 2025, a jury found Rich guilty of one count of negligent manslaughter by vehicle charge, stemming from the 2023 event. The Prince George’s County Circuit judge ordered a 10-year sentence for the conviction on January 20.

The Credit Rich banking app founder initially rose to fame on social media, advocating for financial literacy in the Black community.

Rich, however, will only serve three years in prison with the rest of her time suspended. She will undergo supervised probation upon her release, as reported by Complex.

In April 2023, Rich collided with driver Quinton Francis Jr., on the MD-450 highway. The 64-year-old later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Further investigation found that Rich was speeding on the state highway; toxicology reports also confirmed she had alcohol in her system. However, she was not found guilty of charges related to manslaughter and impaired driving.

“This case should serve as a painful reminder that impaired driving has irreversible consequences,” said State Attorney Tara Jackson. “Driving under the influence is never worth the risk, and my office remains committed to holding drunk drivers accountable and keeping our roads safe.”

Following her initial conviction, the 39-year-old was placed on house arrest. However, her violation of this monitoring led to her arrest in Virginia by U.S. Marshals that September.

Before her legal troubles, Rich grew a platform for financial knowledge and success, also expanding her name and brand across the fintech industry.

The History of the Black Dollar author focused on helping her listeners scale wealth and build credit. Her other passions included bridging technology and finance. According to her Instagram, she is the first Black woman to partner with Experian, using her Credit Rich app to help diverse users learn money management strategies.

