HBCU Grads Partner with Visa to Launch First Ever Black Woman-Owned Neo Bank

Angel Rich and Courtney Keen, HBCU alums and the genius founders of CreditRich, have partnered with Visa to launch the first Black woman-owned neo-bank offering intelligent bill pay for credit optimization.

They have also launched their very own Visa debit and credit card to provide account holders with an innovative and equitable platform for direct banking.

“We are proud to offer the CreditRich Visa debit cards as an excellent option for our customers in need of help building towards credit expansion. Visa is an exemplary partner for any company looking to innovate, work with Black founders or grow with a start-up company. They have gone above and beyond to make our product special and tailored to the communities we serve. We are truly fortunate to have them as our partner and we look forward to a long, bright future,” said Angel, who is the founder and chief executive officer of the company.

CreditRich strives to deliver a simple, high-reward neo-banking experience to Millennials, Gen Z, the Black community and the underbanked through a simple enrollment process full of rewards and perks, no monthly fees or credit checks. The CreditRich Visa debit card, digitally issued by FDIC bank member Sutton Bank, gives account holders an instant bank account and digital card via the CreditRich app.

The CreditRich app goes beyond payments. Customers can check their credit reports, connect their accounts, make online payments and directly link their paychecks. Options to download investment and spending tips are designed to help improve credit scores, and account holders are encouraged to build savings by adding spare change from everyday purchases to their bank accounts.

“We believe that everyone, everywhere, should have access to products and services that enable them to move their money securely and reliably,” said Erin Pursell, vice president of Fintech New Business at Visa.

“CreditRich offers an innovative solution for Black Americans who may be facing financial obstacles. We are excited to work with CreditRich to build a more inclusive payments ecosystem.”

Qolo, a card program manager with a specific focus on Fintechs, partnered with CreditRich on the concept, guiding program development, underwriting, design and full implementation.

For more information on CreditRich and Visa products, please visit CreditRich.co.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.