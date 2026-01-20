Angela Bassett To Be Celebrated At BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit 2026

Angela Bassett’s trailblazing film and television career will take center stage at the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit.

The Honorary Oscar recipient and Emmy-winning actress is being recognized as one of this year’s Legacy Honorees for her impactful contributions across the business of entertainment. Bassett will be honored before a room of influential women, celebrating more than three decades of her groundbreaking work as an actress, director, and executive producer.

From iconic films like What’s Love Got to Do with It, Waiting to Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and Black Panther, to her award-winning work on 9-1-1 — which she also executive produces — Bassett has captivated audiences for more than four decades. Her appearance at this year’s Women of Power Summit celebrates a career that began in the 1980s and includes Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, and an Honorary Academy Award.

Bassett is joined among this year’s Legacy Honorees by Carla Harris, senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley; Shellye Archambeau, advisor, author, and former CEO of MetricStream; Rosalind ‘Roz’ Brewer, interim president of Spelman College; and Bennie Wiley, director on the boards of BNY Mellon Mutual Funds and CBIZ. Collectively, the honorees are being celebrated for their exceptional leadership and influence across business, the arts, education, government, and other key sectors.

The Luminary Honorees join this year’s Legacy Honorees, recognized for their cross-sector impact and leadership as the next generation of Women of Power. The 2026 Luminary recipients include Shelly Cayette-Weston, president of business operations for the NBA’s Hornets Sports & Entertainment; Jotaka Eaddy, founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies; and Sandra Douglass Morgan, president of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Beyond celebrating Black women leaders, attendees will be energized through dynamic panel discussions, powerful keynotes, and engaging fireside chats. With professional development panels, skills workshops, work-life strategy sessions, meaningful networking, and candid conversations with top industry leaders, the Women of Power Summit is designed to equip women with the tools to grow their careers and drive impact at every level of leadership.

This year’s Summit is especially meaningful as it marks 20 Years of Power! Register for the BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit 2026 HERE.

