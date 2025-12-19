Courtney B. Vance Receives Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

On Dec. 16, actor Courtney B. Vance was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,

Vance was joined by family, colleagues, and supporters as his name was permanently embedded along Hollywood Boulevard. He was honored for his body of work in television

“I’m deeply moved, I’m appreciative, and I’m honored,” Vance said during the ceremony.

Vance’s wife, actress Angela Bassett, praised his craft and character.

“As an actor, Courtney is committed, relatable, and deeply reliable,” she said. “He shows up fully every time, onstage, on-screen, and on television, drowning each performance in emotional truth and the human complexity.”

Vance also honored Bassett in his comments.

“I’m just very, very full and grateful. I saw this honor bestowed upon my wife March 20th, 2008, when our children were almost 2, and I remember how huge a day it was for both our families,” he said. “And to return to this hallowed place directly across the street from where she was honored and have that same honor bestowed upon me is really more happiness than I emotionally can bear.”

His versatile television work includes his role as Ron Carver on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, along with roles on Lovecraft Country, 61st Street, and Genius: Aretha.

Vance has maintained a strong presence on the stage. His Broadway credits include performances in Six Degrees of Separation, Lucky Guy (which earned him a Tony Award), and Fences.

His career has been cited as an example of sustained excellence across multiple media.

For Vance, the recognition serves as a professional milestone and the fulfillment of a dream. Reflecting on his career with Variety, Vance spoke of his unwavering commitment to honor those who came before him by reaching for any dreams.

“I’m the poster child for following your heart,” he said. “I wasn’t going to settle for anything unless it made me happy. Our generation, parents and grandparents, and great grandparents suffered so that I could make that decision and that choice.”

