Angela Bassett Praised By the "Queen of Rock 'N' Roll" Tina Turner in TIME 100 Tribute

These two divas connected decades ago and have never failed at giving each other their flowers.

Award-winning actress Angela Bassett has been named one of the most influential people of 2023 for TIME magazine’s annual “TIME100” list, and the star’s dedication was written by the one and only “Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll,” Tina Turner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett)

In the dedication, Turner reflected on Bassett being casted to portray her in the iconic biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It.

“I was a little bit skeptical when work began on the 1993 film,” the 83-year-old retired singer wrote. “First of all, who are they going to find to sing, dance, and act like me? Then, I looked up, saw Angela, and immediately started to smile.”

Turner praised Bassett for her hard work in playing the role how it needed to be. She went on to describe Bassett as strong, determined, and a woman with big dreams.

“‘She’s perfect,’ I said, and I was right,” Turner added. “You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.”

The “Proud Mary” songstress celebrated the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star in the way she overcomes obstacles and masters any role she’s given.

“That’s your gift, becoming your character with conviction, truth, dignity, and grace, even when it’s painful, and takes everything you have and more. It’s not just acting, it’s being,” Turner continued.

“Whether you’re Tina Turner or the Queen of Wakanda, we believe in you because you believe in yourself,” Turner concluded. “You honor all the women you play, just as you honored me. And you’re still perfect.”

Bassett was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress for her portrayal of Turner.

Angela Bassett as Tina Turner in 1993's 'What's Love Got to Do with It.' Bassett's transcendent and heartfelt performance as the legendary singer earned her a Best Actress nomination at the 66th Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/ax1Wo4XMuO — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 16, 2022