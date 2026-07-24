(Image: DKC) Sports by Selena Hill Angela Yee, Allan Houston To Headline Free ‘Community Thru Hoops’ Event In Times Square The daylong event will bring together youth sports, mentorship, entertainment, and community engagement in the heart of New York City.







Three K3ys Inc. and Pathways to Abundance are bringing basketball, mentorship, and entertainment to the heart of New York City with a free community event designed to empower young people and families.

The organizations announced they will host “Community Thru Hoops” on Monday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Times Square. The all-day event will kick off with a live broadcast of Way Up with Angela Yee on Power 105.1, then transition to youth programming, basketball activities, and family-friendly entertainment.

In addition to the live radio broadcast by veteran broadcaster and entrepreneur Angela Yee, New York Knicks legend Allan Houston will lead a free youth basketball clinic in partnership with FISLL (Faith, Integrity, Sacrifice, Leadership & Legacy). The clinic will provide elite basketball instruction while emphasizing leadership and mentorship for young athletes. Organizers say the event is designed to unite sports, media, and community partners while creating opportunities for youth engagement.

“Community Thru Hoops represents what is possible when sports, media, business and community unite around a common purpose,” said Tameek Floyd, the CEO of Three K3ys Inc., in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

In addition to the basketball clinic, attendees can enjoy a youth basketball showcase, dunk contest, live DJs, interactive fan experiences, games, prizes, giveaways, and community activations. Local businesses are also expected to participate throughout the day.

Three K3ys Inc. describes itself as a sports, entertainment, and community engagement company focused on creating opportunities through athletics, education, strategic partnerships, and programming that connects sports, culture, and community. Pathways to Abundance, a nonprofit and partner for the event, works to strengthen communities through education, mentorship, wellness initiatives, and economic opportunity. Both organizations hope the free event will not only inspire the next generation of athletes but also connect families with resources and experiences that extend beyond the court.

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