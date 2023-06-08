Anita Baker Shuts Down 'Slander' About Her Alleged Industry Strife

Anita Baker is not here for all the allegations surrounding her industry relationships with fellow singers Maxwell, Babyface, and the late Luther Vandross.

The Queen of Soul fired off a round of tweets on June 7 in response to one since-deleted tweet that referenced a rumored business dealing with Maxwell.

“Dear Sir. My Companies, have No contract for Co-headling concerts. My Corps execute Percentage Agreements, with its Trademark as headliner,” she wrote.

“I have Never, worked with my friend❤️ Maxwell. Your statements, constitute Slander & create liability.”

The “Sweet Love” singer continued blaming the critics for deleting their slanderous tweet without apologizing.

and, of Course, they Deleted their Public slander with Zero apology..

Baker also addressed speculation about an alleged feud with Babyface that ignited after the musician was told not to perform his opening set at the Prudential Center to “give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety,” he tweeted at the time.

Now, Baker is clarifying that Live Nation was at fault for Babyface’s axed performance and not her.

“I Went on My Stage, at the appropriate time. Did my job without benefit of full production… I *Did, my Job/Lifelong Profession. Your public statements are false,” she quipped.

Dear Sir,

Dear Sir,

Live Nation, took Full responsibility. I Went on My Stage, at the appropriate time. Did my job without benefit of full production. I have Never, been in Concert, with my Friend Maxwell I *Did, my Job/Lifelong Profession. Your public statements are false.

The “Caught Up in the Rapture” singer addressed rumors surrounding the breach of contract lawsuit Babyface filed against her back in 2006, Billboard reports. According to Baker, it was “white men” who attempted to put the two Black singers against each other.

I never said, a word/took A Victory Lap.

i never asked for legal fees.

White men, attempted, to pit us against each other…

WE decided, Our Legacies would not be decided by others.

*Community Matters, to Us*

*Community Matters, to Us*

abxo🎼

The Quiet Storm music icon also cleared up any speculation surrounding age-old rumors of an alleged quarrel with the late Luther Vandross stemming from their time touring together. While she noted the “disagreements” she had with Vandross, she said they were “successful business partners” who created lots of “joy, jobs and commerce for our community.”

Dear Ma'am.

Mr. Vandross & I were one of the Most Successful R&B/Pop, Sold Out, Arena Concert Tours, of its Time. We Created Joy, Jobs & Commerce for Our Community. As, Successful Business Partners often do? We had disagreements. We also, had Joy🌞

*Balance

*Balance

abxo🎼

Anita Baker clearly had time this week and is not about to let the internet play with her good name!