Fans Demand Refund After Anita Baker Asks Babyface Not To Open New Jersey Concert

New Jersey concertgoers are demanding refunds for an Anita Baker concert that started two hours late and didn’t include Babyface as the opener.

Babyface got fans riled up on Wednesday night after he took to Twitter to explain why he wouldn’t be hitting the Prudential Center stage to open for Baker’s farewell tour stop as planned.

“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter,” he tweeted.

“I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight 💔.”

I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn't get to perform for… — Babyface (@babyface) May 11, 2023

Many were outraged and expressed their disappointment in Baker allegedly asking Babyface not to perform for concertgoers.

“We have got to be better than this! I am saddened by the fact that you have to make this statement,” singer Stephanie Mills wrote.

“One would think as older artist who are considered “Iconic” and or “Legendary” we would treat each other with respect and dignity.”

Another concertgoer expressed their regret about the show not going as planned and demanded a refund for the delay and canceled Babyface set.

“I was very disappointed. Thank you for explaining what happened. I can’t believe no one came out and respect us enough to give us an explanation. We waited for over 90 minutes. #refund,” they quipped.

Other frustrated attendees started tagging Ticketmaster and LiveNation with angry tweets demanding refunds.

“I was at the Anita Baker, Babyface show. Over 2-hr wait & a Babyface cancellation,” one fan wrote.

“I dont know who is at fault but @Ticketmaster needs to offer partial refunds. People using canes/wheelchairs were waiting in the lobby for 90 min cuz they wouldnt let us to our seats. Not cool.”

“I am at the Anita Baker concert, it is 2 hours late! This is unacceptable!” said someone else. “Ppl have to work tomorrow,others don’t live in NJ and traveled here. No announcements have been made. Tickets were expensive. Disrespectful! Who is responsible for this? Shameful. #refund”

I am at the Anita Baker concert, it is 2 hours late! This is unacceptable! Ppl have to work tomorrow,others don't live in NJ and traveled here. No announcements have been made. Tickets were expensive. Disrespectful! Who is responsible for this? Shameful. #refund — Diane Nathaniel (@diane_nathaniel) May 11, 2023

“@Ticketmaster I am coming for my refund for Anita Baker and Baby face,” another user wrote. “Horrible sound , microphones not functioning, late show because of all the sound mishaps / lack of resources and removed an entire act as big as babyface that was on the ticket and people paid for. #REFUND.”

Ticketmaster and LiveNation have yet to acknowledge the delayed show and disappointed Anita Baker and Babyface fans. Babyface also hasn’t cleared up why Baker asked him not to perform. But she did apologize for the two-hour delay when she hit the stage.

Anita Baker apologized for the 2 hour delay and asked if Live Nation apologized to us 🙄 #Newark #PrudentialCenter pic.twitter.com/0vJqowodW0 — Lanette Espy (@NJLaLa) May 11, 2023

Meanwhile, the “Sweet Love” singer is still facing backlash on Twitter with a number of fans who are convinced that she is the problem.

🗣️Boooooooo @babyface #anitabaker refund everyone who came out, flights, hotels, rentals to see you and no show because of “technical difficulties” pic.twitter.com/RAyOfLJQC1 — Prettyuhmazing (@prettyuhmazing) May 11, 2023

Anita Baker needs to stop having Co-headliners if she going to continue to act this way. She did this a while back with Maxwell. — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) May 11, 2023

Listen. Anita Baker is one of the greats, no question. But those that know, know. This isn’t the first time she’s been called out for a lack of professionalism. Far from it. — Church Gworl 🙏🏾🧖🏾‍♀️ (@_JordansLyric) May 11, 2023

It’s time we tell the truth about Anita Baker… pic.twitter.com/b70U6C6d6O — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) May 11, 2023

Babyface: “I can’t wait to perform for you guys tonight.” Anita Baker: pic.twitter.com/tdd7Bkt3FD — journalist jawn (@dirtywhiteups) May 11, 2023

Babyface: “I can’t wait to perform for you guys tonight.” Anita Baker: pic.twitter.com/ynJkUZ7EgM — MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) May 11, 2023

