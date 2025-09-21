Women by Daniel Johnson Anna Hall Wins World Heptathlon Gold, First American Since Jackie Joyner-Kersee In ’93 Hall hit number two all-time heptathlon points earlier in 2025 when she posted a 7,032-point total.







Anna Hall’s performance at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo wasn’t just a stunning display of all around athleticism, it was historic, because her 6,888-point performance made her the first American woman to capture a gold medal in the heptathlon since the legendary Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1993. The title marks Hall’s first major title after a few years of close calls and ill-timed struggles with injuries.

According to The Athletic, the 24-year-old Hall was in the lead after four events through the first day of competition. She only solidified her lead during day two as she posted a time of 2 minutes, 6.68 seconds in the 800 meter race and added personal bests in the javelin (48.13m) and shot put (15.80m) while tying the best high-jump mark (1.89m) and turning in the second fastest and third fastest times, respectively, in the 200m and the 100m hurdles.

Hall, already a prolific performer in one of the competitions that measures arguably the best overall athlete in the world, hit number two all-time earlier in 2025 when she posted a 7,032 point total in Gotzis, Austria. This performance came just shy of that mark, but Hall was nonetheless elated to bring a medal home to the United States that her mentor made famous, as she told NBC Sports.

Anna Hall brings home gold in the women's heptathlon for her FIRST WORLD TITLE. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ypqtG0GGuU — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) September 20, 2025

According to NBC Sports, Joyner-Kersee, who is a two-time world champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the event, sent text messages to Hall before the competition, after the first day’s events, and after the long jump was completed on Sept. 20. The Olympic legend also sat with Hall’s family near the finish line at the final event, the 800m.

“It means so much,” Hall told NBC Sports reporter Lewis Johnson. Ever since I came on the circuit and won my first medal, that’s been something I’ve been trying to do. Jackie and I have talked about it, and we were like, ‘The USA does make great heptathletes.’ It means the world to be able to bring the title back home where it belongs.”She continued, noting her disappointment that injuries during the Paris Olympics kept her from performing at her best.

“The last two years, I really struggled with injuries, as I think everybody saw in Paris,” Hall explained. “That entire time, I just put my head down and I worked. And we were working on my upper body, we were working on technical things. My body wasn’t ready to have that show yet, but I’m so glad that I feel like that work is all paying off now. I came back this year, and I felt like I really lost my love, almost, for the sport. I was just sad all the time. I was doing all my workouts, but I didn’t want to be there. It took a while for my spark to come back.”

It picked the perfect time to come back, after her earlier performance in Gotzis, Hall joined her mentor on a list of American performances in the event that only includes Joyner-Kersee and herself. Except for Hall’s second-place finish all-time, Joyner-Kersee holds six of the top finishes all-time, including, of course, the all-time record, a ridiculous 7,291 points.

Hall finished 174 points ahead of the silver medalist, Ireland’s Kate O’Connor, whose total produced an Irish national record. While Hall’s point differential is significant, Joyner-Kersee’s legendary 1988 performance at the Seoul Olympic Games was otherworldly, resulting in a staggering 394 point differential. Hall’s earlier eclipse of the 7,000 point barrier is historically significant; only she and Joyner-Kersee can say that they’ve done that.

Also of historical importance, for the first time ever at the World Athletics Championships, a heptathlon medal was shared between Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Hall’s fellow countrywoman Taliyah Brooks, as they tied with a score of 6,581pts. That score is Brooks’ personal best mark over her career. This means that another of Joyner-Kersee’s accomplishments in track and field was matched, this one from 1987 when she and Jane Frederick both medaled. Joyner-Kersee took home the gold, while Frederick earned bronze.

Ties are practically unheard of in the heptathlon due in part to the intricate nature of awarding points, which are based on both times and distances. There has never been a tie in the event, dating back to its introduction to the roster of Olympic events in 1984.

RELATED CONTENT: Shannon Sharpe, Chad ‘OchoCinco’ Johnson Offer $50K To Select Olympians If They Win Gold