News by Mary Spiller Anthony Edwards’ Ex Accuses NBA Star of Delaying Custody Agreement Amid Ongoing Legal Dispute Anthony Edwards’ ex, Ayesha Howard, is accusing the NBA star of stalling their ongoing custody battle despite allegedly agreeing to give her sole custody of their daughter.







Ayesha Howard, the mother of NBA player Anthony Edwards’ daughter Aubri, has accused the Minnesota Timberwolves guard of dragging out their ongoing court case after allegedly previously agreeing to grant her sole custody of their child, Us Weekly reports. In court documents filed on June 25, Howard claimed Edwards’ recent legal maneuvers have caused her “financial harm.”

Howard and Edwards’ dispute has persisted through the year after a DNA test confirmed Edwards as the father of their daughter, Aubri, who was born in October of 2022.

Howard initially filed a paternity and child support case in California, and Edwards responded by filing a competing case in Georgia, disputing her California residency and suggesting she filed in Los Angeles to potentially secure a higher child support award.

Howard denied this claim and maintained that she has a long-established residence in L.A.

The court filings revealed that Edwards has not sought visitation or custody of the child.

“As far as child custody goes, Anthony does not want anything to do with my child,” Howard told the court during a May 19 hearing.

“He has expressed that. He has shown that. I haven’t seen him. [Aubri] hasn’t seen him — never. So, I mean, whether custody was honestly here or on Mars, I don’t think it would inconvenience him or matter at all.”

Howard continued to question Edwards’ objections to her child support case.

“Being that he is not seeking visitation or custody, why does he even—why does it matter where my child is?” she asked.



The NBA player’s legal team is continuing to push for the custody order to be handled in the state of Georgia.

His attorney argued, “Because right now, today, [Edwards] is not requesting custody. I don’t know what will happen over the next 18 years.”

According to the court filing, Howard expressed some confusion surrounding Edwards’ goals.

She claimed that days after the hearing, Edwards’ team sent her a proposed judgment granting her sole legal and physical custody.

Howard explained that after requesting changes to certain provisions of the document, Edwards’ attorneys began allegedly stalling and have held off on submitting the finalized judgment.

The most recent filing also accuses Edwards’ team of violating court directives and engaging in “bad faith delay tactics,” which she says have left their daughter “unsupported by her father for an extended period.”

RELATED CONTENT: Controversial Celebration Costs Cali Teen Her Track Championship