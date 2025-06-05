Sports by Keka Araújo Controversial Celebration Costs Cali Teen Her Track Championship Adams had an outstanding season, setting school records in the 100, 200, 400, and 800 meters within the Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Cypress Division.







A highly anticipated state championship victory for North Salinas High School sophomore Clara Adams was dramatically revoked Saturday after officials deemed her celebratory use of a fire extinguisher an unsportsmanlike act. The decision, which stripped Adams of her 400-meter state title and barred her from the 200-meter event, has ignited a fierce debate, including accusations of racial motivation.

Adams had just finished first in the 400-meter state championship final, cementing her status as the fastest 400-meter runner in California this season. Her 53.24-second time was just a tick behind her own Central Coast Section (CCS) record of 53.23 seconds set on May 17, which remains the fastest in the state.

The controversy erupted when Adams’ father, David Adams, handed her a fire extinguisher from the stands. In a moment of celebration, she stepped off the track and sprayed her cleats. While her father insisted the celebratory act was done off the track and not disrespectful to opponents, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) officials disagreed.

“I don’t know what’s going through my mind right now,” Adams told the Monterey Herald after the decision. “I’m disappointed and I feel robbed. I am in shock. They (officials) yelled at me and told me, ‘We’re not letting you on the podium.’ They took my moment away from me.”

Her father, David Adams, who also coaches her, defended his daughter’s actions.

“I told Clara, ‘You’re on fire,’” he said. “She did not do it in front of her opponents. She wasn’t disrespecting anyone.”

He added, “She was on the other side of the wall. I told her to step off the track. She did not spray her shoes on the track.”

Adams, who is Black, stated his belief that the punishment was “racially motivated.”

The family’s protest of the disqualification was ultimately unsuccessful, as the decision was upheld, preventing her from securing a second straight podium finish in the event.

The gold medal for the 400 meters was subsequently awarded to Madison Mosby, a senior at Saint Mary’s Academy in Inglewood, who finished with a time of 53.52 seconds. The disqualification from the 400 meters also resulted in Adams being barred from competing in the 200-meter race, where she was considered a strong contender, having qualified second fastest in trials after shaving nearly half a second off her best time.

The incident quickly became a topic of discussion across the high school sports community and on social media, with many questioning the proportionality of the punishment for a spontaneous act of joy. Critics argue that while rules are necessary, the intent behind the action should be considered, especially when it didn’t impede other competitors or damage property. However, proponents of the CIF’s decision emphasize the importance of maintaining strict adherence to regulations to ensure fair play and prevent potential safety hazards. The lack of a clear, widely understood precedent for such a specific celebration, and the swiftness of the ruling, has left many athletes and coaches pondering the boundaries of permissible conduct after a victory.

Longtime track and field followers may recall a similar celebration by former world record holder and Olympian Maurice Greene in 2004. Greene’s act was more theatrical, involving him running to the middle of the track, removing his shoes, and having his coach spray them with an extinguisher after winning a 100-meter race.

Despite the controversy, North Salinas head track coach Alan Green acknowledged Adams’s exceptional performance.

“It’s a very unfortunate event,” Green said. “We are all heartbroken. Clara ran an incredible 400 race and is the fastest 400-meter girl in the state.” Green added that Adams was simply “trying to have some fun at the finish line.”

Adams had an outstanding season, setting school records in the 100, 200, 400, and 800 meters within the Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Cypress Division. She also holds the Monterey County record in the 400 and is now No. 2 all-time in the county in the 200, behind Monterey’s Sani Roseby’s mark of 23.52, set in 1999.

Though the state title was officially stripped, her performance leaves little doubt about her talent and potential in the sport.

RELATED CONTENT: Ninth Degree, No Stopping Him: Meet 86-Year-Old Hurl Taylor, Emory University’s Oldest Grad