Biology Student From Antigua Makes History As Hofstra University’s First-Ever Rhodes Scholar

An international student has made history at Hofstra University as the college’s first Rhodes Scholar.

Resa Nelson of Antigua has become Hofstra’s first recipient of the coveted scholarship. Nelson has also made history for Antigua, becoming the second Rhodes Scholar to hail from the Caribbean nation.

The Rhodes Scholarship offers students a post-graduate award to the University of Oxford in England. Candidates are selected from thousands of applicants, chosen based on criteria such as academic excellence, moral character, and “devotion to duty,” as reported by Forbes.

Majoring in biology, the college senior stood out for her research that focuses on sustainability in her home country. According to ABC7, her work focuses on transforming local seaweed in Antigua into sustainable biofuel.

She now takes her place with the cohort selected for the class of 2026. One of the most prestigious honors in academia, Rhodes Scholars alums include former presidents, Nobel Prize winners, and acclaimed scientists.

“I would not be surprised if we’re talking about Resa becoming not only a Rhodes Scholar, but the president of a corporation or a Nobel Prize winner at some point,” shared Dr. Javier Izquierdo, a professor at Hofstra and mentor to Nelson. “She’s someone who is dedicated to doing positive things for our world.”

Nelson originally hoped to obtain a medical degree. However, she discovered her passion for research, leading her to a new career path that may revolutionize her country’s energy resources.

“I realized I loved the act of discovery, the process of asking questions, and finding answers,” she said.

Nelson also recognized how many from her background lack representation in the sciences, an issue she hopes to dismantle. A mentor to her community, she also supports the youth as they develop their own academic passions.

Beyond environmental sciences, Nelson also has a knack for medical research, particularly in stem cell development. She hopes her time at Oxford will further this mission to help transform the health of Afro-Caribbean people.

“I see myself developing the first Afro-Caribbean stem cell line, that’s my big dream that we can take a stem cell and turn it into anything, and then that can be used as a diagnostic tool,” Nelson said.

As she prepares for her time at Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar, Nelson has already made history with a mission to break even more barriers for Afro-Caribbean women in bio-research.

