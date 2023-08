In what seems to becoming a recurring theme, police officials have issued an arrest warrant for former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to TMZ Sports, police in Florida have been instructed to arrest Brown after he was accused of missing another child support payment. On Aug. 9, a Miami-Dade County judge ruled that Brown missed a child support payment of $15,000 to Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of his daughter.

Miami-Dade County court documents reveal Brown can avoid being arrested and charged if he pays the amount owed plus $5,000 in attorney fees. In April 2023, an arrest warrant was issued when Brown did not pay $30,000 to Jackson. He was given the option to pay up or risk arrest. Brown paid what he owed

fter Brown refused to pay the National Arena League the expected 1/7th of its operating budget, the league’s board of owners unanimously agreed to Brown has had an eventful post-NFL career. In June, a terminate the membership agreement of Brown’s team, the Albany Empire. Players and staff were left without access to play in the league and without jobs.

The Albany Times-Union reported that less than a week after his team was kicked out of the league, Empire staff members and players stated their intention to file a class-action lawsuit against Brown, according to Empire head coach Moe Leggett.