Antonio Brown Arrested For Allegedly Not Paying Nearly $31K In Child Support

On Oct. 15, former National Football League (NFL) player Antonio Brown was arrested in Dania Beach, Fla., for allegedly failing to pay child support.

According to CBS News, the 35-year-old father of six by three different women was booked in Broward County. Brown was booked on an out-of-county arrest warrant. He was released on a $15,000 bond.

Wiltrice Jackson, the former athlete’s ex-girlfriend, claimed Brown’s debt totaled nearly $31,000 in child support owed for their daughter, Antanyiah. The mother of the 15-year-old track star, who already has interest from more than 80 schools, said she wanted Brown “arrested.”

“Right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”

Jackson claims she has consistently tried to get Brown to help support Antanyiah. The latest incident was not the first time the exasperated mom turned to the courts. Black Enterprise previously reported that an arrest warrant was issued in August for Brown. At the time, a Miami-Dade County judge ruled that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver missed a child support payment of $15,000. CBS News also reported the same issue came about earlier this year in April.

Brown is not currently signed to an NFL team. Last month, BE reported that Brown was accused of pulling a gun on members of his Albany Empire (formerly of the National Arena League) team. Former players in the now-defunct team claimed the athlete didn’t pay them.