Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Antonio Brown Detained By Miami Police After Gunshots Fired Outside Adin Ross' Boxing Event Brown blamed Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy for the fight that allegedly led to the gunshots.







Miami police detained Antonio Brown over gunshots fired outside a boxing event thrown by online streamer Adin Ross.

The incident occurred early May 17, as Miami officers responded to an alert from the gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter. Footage posted on social media also showed Brown fighting multiple people outside the event. Onlookers recording the incident showed Brown reportedly falling on and later kicking a security officer during the ordeal.

According to CNN, the former NFL star allegedly held a Black gun while chasing another person. Shots then rang out off-camera, leading to the police’s arrival.

After police questioned Brown and several others over their potential involvement in the gunfire, Brown shared details of the ordeal to social media. Brown appeared on Ross’ Kick livestream to blame his involvement in the fight on his “CTE,” as reported by People. CTE, a regressive brain disease formally known as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, remains linked to contact sports like football.

“I got CTE, I blacked out,” he said on the stream. “I blacked out, Adin…I don’t know what happened.”

However, in a subsequent post, Brown claimed multiple people jumped him in an attempt to steal his jewelry.

Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me.… — AB (@AB84) May 17, 2025

“Regarding the boxing event that happened last night,” he began on his post to X. “I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.”

He also shared how he plans to take legal action, and that the video swirling around social media provides a false narrative of what occurred.

He added, “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal counsel and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.”

A Miami Police Department spokesperson, Officer Kiara Delva, confirmed that law enforcement made no arrests at the scene. They also reported no injuries in their statement. Despite their reports of no detainment, other videos circulating did allegedly show Brown in handcuffs.

Although his professional sports career ended abruptly in 2019, Brown has remained a controversial figure off the field for his brazenness and legal issues.

The investigation into the gunshots remains ongoing. Police named no other suspects involved in the fight.

