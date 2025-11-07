Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Former NFL Player Antonio Brown Extradited From Dubai To Face Attempted Murder Charge In Miami The charge came on the heels of an incident that took place at an event in May.







Former NFL player Antonio Brown has been arrested and extradited from Dubai after leaving the country following the issuance of an arrest warrant. The warrant was for an attempted murder charge after an incident in Miami that took place in May.

According to People, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service and transported to New Jersey, where he is being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility. He will stand trial after being charged with second-degree attempted murder with a firearm and will be taken back to Miami.

The Miami Police Department released a statement to the media outlet.

“Following a thorough investigation, Antonio Brown (AB) has been identified as the shooter. This is just another example of the relentless work and dedication of Miami Police Detectives, working closely with Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, and U.S. Marshals to identify and arrest those who commit crimes in the City of Miami.”

Miami police issued the warrant after an incident that occurred on May 17 at an event hosted by streamer Adin Ross. According to the warrant, witnesses identified Brown as the shooter in an incident where several shots were fired.

The dispute was between Brown and the man he allegedly shot at, whom he had known since 2022. The man, identified by CBS News as Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, told investigators one of the bullets fired had grazed his neck. He told them that Brown “began to run toward him with a firearm” after the two had fought earlier that night. Nantambu said that after they fought, Brown returned with a gun and fired two shots at him.

Police officers detained Brown on the night of the incident but released him without arresting or charging him. He took to social media, claiming that he was jumped by several people who attempted to steal his jewelry.

Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me.… — AB (@AB84) May 17, 2025

Brown played in the NFL from 2010 to 2021. He suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a championship with the Bucs in 2021.

