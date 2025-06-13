Arrest Warrant Issued For Antonio Brown On Attempted Murder Charge

After a skirmish involving led former NFL star Antonio Brown to draw a weapon, Miami police said this week that he is now wanted for attempted murder with a firearm.

According to ESPN, Brown, who infamously owned an arena football team, has a warrant out for his arrest.

The May 17 incident took place in Miami at an event hosted by streamer Adin Ross. According to the warrant, witnesses say Brown was the shooter in the incident. Two shell casings were found at the scene.

The man who Brown allegedly targeted told investigators that Brown “began to run toward him with a firearm” after the two were involved in a physical altercation. He claims after the fight had been broken up, Brown returned with a gun and fired two shots at him.

The man said that he has known Brown since 2022, according to ESPN.

Brown was initially detained that evening but released with no charges. On social media, he claimed he was jumped by several people who attempted to steal his jewelry. Several viral videos showed him being placed in handcuffs.

Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me.… — AB (@AB84) May 17, 2025

Brown had an accomplished, but controversial, NFL career (2010-2021) with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a championship with the Bucs in 2021 with Tom Brady

There has been word on Brown’s whereabouts or if he has been in contact with the Miami Police Department.

