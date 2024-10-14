Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Aoki Lee Simmons Quits Modeling After Called ‘Not Pretty Enough,’ Following Comparisons To Mom Kimora Lee Simmons shared that the "big fat comparison" to her mother makes her feel as though she will never be good enough.







Aoki Lee Simmons is breaking away from her emerging modeling career. The daughter of Kimora Lee And Russell Simmons says she’s quitting due to unfair comparisons to her supermodel mother.

The 22-year-old socialite took to Instagram to explain her frustrations with the “hard” industry. In the clips, she details how tired she is of being considered not pretty enough for the profession. Live Bitez reshared footage of Simmons venting.

“I think I’m probably wrapping up modeling soon,” explained the Harvard alum. “I love modeling, but it’s hard to go somewhere and get told over, over, and over [again], ‘No, no, no, you’re not pretty enough,’ that’s not a fun time … it’s a hard industry.”

Simmons then shared that the “big fat comparison” to her mother makes her feel as though she will never be good enough. The elder Simmons, who often modeled for Chanel, also appeared on the cover of Vogue as well as walked for Valentino and Fendi.

“If I’m going to a casting that my mom always got… It feels like one big fat comparison all the time,” the model said. “Like, OK [I’m] not as good. I get that. My mom is always going to be a way better model than me. But it’s just annoying to have that comparison sometimes.”

Simmons also disclosed that she will not walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. While the rejection dampened her mood, she reminded herself that her degree in international relations could still be useful.

With her Ivy League degree in tow, she told her followers that she hopes to get a job in government. Currently, she plans on taking the foreign service test in her potential career pivot.

At the advice of her mother, Simmons will still finish what she started, despite being earlier than expected.

“My mom always taught that if you’re going to leave something…you should finish out strong,” she said of her mother’s outlook.

The model added, “While I’m here I’m going to do my best… I hope I don’t sound whiny.”

Moreover, Simmons has made headlines outside of Fashion Week for her online battles with her Bali-restricted father and age-gap romances. Despite these controversies, Simmons remains focused on making a name for herself, even if not in fashion.