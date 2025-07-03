Apollo Theater Closes for $65M Yearlong Renovation And Restoration Project

The world-famous Apollo Theater officially closed its doors on July 1 for its first-ever full-scale renovation project.

For the next year, the theater will go dark for a $65 million renovation that will bring a refreshed façade, new LED marquee, upgraded lobby, modern AV systems, new seating, and other major enhancements, Time Out reported. Not everything is going, as historic features of the theater, like the iconic “signature wall” signed by many of the greats, will be preserved.

Originally opened in 1914 and rebranded in 1934, the ambitious renovation marks the first major transformation of the iconic theater’s look and feel in nearly 100 years.

“It is the first large‑scale renovation of the historic theater in our 91‑year history,” Joy Profet, Apollo’s chief growth officer, told NY1.

While some work on the lobby kicked off earlier this year, “July 1 is really the full-scale,” Profet added.

The closure came just days after the theater’s final in-house live show, a grand finale of Amateur Night at the Apollo. Neverson Cadesca, performing as Nev, closed out the event, while saxophonist Emanuel Garilus of Gainesville, Florida, took home the $20,000 grand prize.

The show will go on, with performances temporarily moving to the Apollo Stages at the Victoria, located just down 125th Street. The complex, which houses two smaller theaters, is part of the Apollo’s broader expansion efforts.

Those passing will notice scaffolding lining the 125th Street side of the theater, while guest access has been temporarily rerouted through a covered entrance on 126th Street. A pop-up box office beneath the marquee is now serving visitors.

The renovation is designed to make the Apollo feel more open and connected to the community, with a new café and street-facing windows enhancing the expanded lobby. The iconic Wall of Fame will also be transformed into a digital experience.

The legendary Amateur Night, credited with launching the careers of icons like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sammy Davis Jr., James Brown, Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross, D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill, and Jimi Hendrix, is on pause during the renovation, which is expected to wrap in mid-2026.

