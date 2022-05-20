Apple Macbook Air And Microsoft Office Bundle For Under $500

Laptop computers are a staple of everyday life. No matter your line of work, chances are you use a laptop for a variety of reasons. Long gone are the days of using a laptop just for email and data entry.

While laptops have become even more essential in day-to-day life, a good, long-lasting one can cost a small fortune. This bundle not only includes an Apple MacBook Air but Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac comes with your purchase.

For a limited time, you can purchase this bundle for only $476. That’s a savings of 64% if you were to purchase each item individually ($1,348).

The star of this bundle is the Apple MacBook Air 1.6GHz, 8GB RAM 256GB. It’s fully refurbished with a “B” grade rating, which means it may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body. This model was released in 2015. It’s powered by an Intel Core i5 1.6GHz processor that is fully capable of browsing and streaming. Under the hood is also an HD Graphics 6000 video adapter that supercharges performance.

This MacBook has a 13.3″ widescreen TFT LED-backlit active-matrix glossy display and 1440×900 native resolution. Pictures are crisp and sharp, and videos and text pop off the screen thanks to its stunning resolution.

With 256GB of storage, you’ll have more than enough space to save photos, videos, and files. Enjoy battery life of up to 12 hours with a 54W Li-Poly battery. What good is a high-powered laptop without software?

The Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 license allows you to enjoy Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams on your MacBook Air. Free customer support comes with purchase should you run into any issues or have any questions about the software.

You’d be hard-pressed to find another deal like this. Apple’s MacBook Air has received numerous awards since it was released for being one of the most reliable laptops on the market. Microsoft Office has been the leader in its space for decades. Take advantage of this value-packed bundle and purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.