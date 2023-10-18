Applications Are Still Open For Disney’s Dreamers Academy

Disney is searching for exceptional teens to attend their Disney Dreamers Academy next spring. The deadline is fast approaching—to be considered for the program, students must either apply or be nominated by an adult by Oct. 31, 2023.

The Disney Dreamers Academy is a four-day mentorship program that was created for Black students from underrepresented communities.

“The Disney Dreamers Academy program is an important part of Disney’s commitment to supporting diverse communities by encouraging the next generation to think big and to use what they learn in their relentless pursuit of their dreams in hopes of making a difference in the lives of others.”

One hundred teens will be selected to be a part of this groundbreaking program. The students will attend a series of workshops, seminars and activities taught by professionals and innovators in their respective fields which include business, entertainment, STEM and more. Participants will get an in-depth look into their chosen career paths as well as receive practical tools and strategies designed to set them up for success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney Dreamers Academy (@disneydreamersacademy)

Last year’s mentors consisted of a star-studded roster that included gospel star, Yolanda Adams, Television personality Terrence J and sports commentator, Stephen A Smith.

“We’re gearing up to bring the next generation of big dreamers to Walt Disney World for this life-changing program that has been inspiring students across America to reach for their dreams and providing with some of the tools they need to make those dreams a reality,” Disney Signature Experiences vice president Tracey D. Powell said in a press release.

She urges students to apply for this once- in a lifetime opportunity before time runs out.

“Any who hasn’t applied for this program already should apply or be nominated today so they can join the hundreds of former Disney Dreamers who have moved one step closer to their futures.”

To apply, one must be a U.S. high school student from ages 13 to 19. Selected participants will be announced early 2024.

Selected students and one parent or guardian will receive an all-expense-paid trip along with one parent or guardian to Walt Disney World Resort.

For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com

RELATED CONTENT: Disney Dreamers Academy Opens Applications To Future Leaders