Disney Dreamers Academy Opens Applications To Future Leaders

Only 100 aspiring leaders are chosen each year to participate in the highly coveted Disney Dreamers Academy. The career development program for high school students has opened up applications for its 2024 cohort to gather in the spring for a 4-day event of professional development and inspiration.

Started through the legacy of the conglomerate’s founder, Walt Disney, the Disney Dreamers Academy champions teenagers from ages 13 to 19 to garner the career tips and support as they flesh out their aspirations.

The selected attendees will be introduced to groundbreaking mentors across a variety of fields, all present to connect with the Dreamers and help provide guidance for their goals. To help establish career readiness, workshops will be centered on developing a wide-ranging skillset that makes them first-choice candidates for future positions. Practicing interviews, building a professional and creative network, as well as styling oneself for success are additional parts of the program.

The dreamers come from a diverse array of backgrounds, inspiring those of all identities to apply, whether they want to be doctors and scientists, or artists and entrepreneurs. The program aims to help attendees “harness the power” of their dreams, with guest speakers to present on how to plan for their bright futures. Past speakers at the event include Marsai Martin, as the actress was the youngest person to ever produce a movie at the age of 13. The entire experience challenges Dreamers to work toward their wildest ambitions and break down the fears that inhibit them. For those who recognize the potential of a young person in the life, the ability to nominate a student is also available to grant them with the prestigious opportunity.

And as a special perk for the Dreamers, admission into Disney’s theme parks for attendees and their chaperone is included in the festivities. Disney encourages those who are optimistic and compassionate, with a positive mindset and intellectual curiosity, to apply. Applications are due on October 31.

