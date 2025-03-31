April Howard Continues Storied Role As First Black Woman To Serve As Peach County, Georgia’s Administrator

Peach County in Georgia appointed its first Black woman as County Administrator in 2022, and April Howard has proven that was a wise decision. For Howard, this is more than she ever expected.

A native of neighboring Houston County, Howard started as administrative technician at the age of 24. Now 40, she has taken on new tasks to better serve her community. “Sometimes I have to pinch myself, because I can’t believe I’m now at 40,” Howard told 13 WMAZ.

She did not initially seek out greater responsibilities, originally wanting to become a county clerk. However, fate had other plans as she ascended in local government, citing her desires to help others in the area.

“I’ve always enjoyed helping other people. I love this community…I love Peach County. I love the employees here.”

The mother of two still finds a way to stay present in her home and office, and often blends the two. Her two sons, Ivan and Anthony, are frequent attendees at her Board of Commissioners’ meetings. “I do the best that I can, and I do make a lot of sacrifices so I can be an active mom,” she added.

This testament to her professional desires and motherhood stems from her grandmother, who raised 17 children.

“She taught me how to be a strong woman and to speak my mind,” said Howard. “She fed everybody in the community — that was her love language.”

Beyond her political ambitions, Howard is also exploring her creative interests. The administrator is currently writing a children’s book, with additional aspirations to become a life coach.

“Do it for yourself because that’s what you want to do in your heart,” she said. “Always do what you want to do in your heart, never what people want you to do. That’s what leads to success.”

RELATED CONTENT: Shirley C. Franklin, Atlanta’s First Black Woman Mayor, Has A Street And Park Named In Her Honor