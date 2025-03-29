News by Kandiss Edwards Shirley C. Franklin, Atlanta’s First Black Woman Mayor, Has A Street And Park Named In Her Honor Former Mayor Shirley C. Franklin is being honored by the city of Atlanta.







Shirley C. Franklin, Atlanta’s first Black woman mayor, was celebrated with a street and park named in her honor.

The Atlanta City Council shared the event on its YouTube page. Formerly part of Central Avenue, the street is now Shirley Clarke Franklin Boulevard S.W. Additionally, Westside Reservoir Park has been renamed Shirley Clarke Franklin Park.

A distinguished panel of guests gathered to celebrate the city’s 58th mayor and history-maker. Notable Atlanta figures, including Mayor Andre Dickens, former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, and news anchor Fred Blankenship, gave remarks. Robert Franklin Jr., president of Morehouse College, lauded the former mayor for her service and offered a short prayer for her and those who will travel on her street.

“Her service has been exemplary. Her resolution has been commanding, and her love for all Atlantans has been inspiring,” Franklin Jr. said. “May all who tread here learn of her great contributions and become better citizens. May all who travel here feel her contagious spirit of humility, service, and community-building. May the wings of the phoenix now spread wide over this boulevard and transform this familiar path into sacred ground.”

The former Westside Reservoir Park acquisition was one of Franklin’s crowning achievements during her term. The purchase was part of Franklin’s “Clean Water Atlanta initiative.” Atlanta’s emergency drinking water supply is now housed at the park that now bears her name. She is lauded for launching the Atlanta BeltLine, which is home to many small businesses.

Franklin spoke at the ceremony with humility. She explained that her vision motivated her and emphasized that seeking validation and accolades yields little reward.

“I learned a long time ago, you don’t do the work for the accolades or the recognition. You do the work because you love the work, because you love the people and because you’re taken by a vision,” Franklin said.

Franklin broke the glass ceiling for Black women in Atlanta with her mayoral election and set the standard for giving back to one of the South’s major cities. At 79 years old, she is now receiving her flowers. Kudos to the city of Atlanta for recognizing its hometown icon.

RELATED CONTENT: Daughter Of Atlanta Civil Rights Leader Andrew Young Dies Days After Former Mayor’s Birthday