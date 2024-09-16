News History by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Archaeologists Uncover Evidence Of Historic Black Community In Illinois The archaeologists continue their mission to uncover the physical history of Brooklyn, Illinois, and the free people who built it.







Archaeologists continue to dig up new evidence of a historic Black community in Brooklyn, Illinois.

The Illinois State Archaeological Survey (SAS) has partnered with leaders of the “oldest known Black town” to uncover what remains of the settlement. According to First Alert 4, the village was founded in the first half of the 19th century. Now, the archaeologists work to locate old structures as part of an ongoing project in the storied area.

Using oral history and local knowledge, the scientists have searched for numerous structures and evidence of its founders. They hope to find more information to share with others on the history of this Black town.

According to SAS and the Brooklyn Historical Society, oral histories confirmed free Black people started the settlement in 1830. Led by Priscilla “Mother” Baltimore, 11 Black families, comprised of free people and runaway enslaved folk, established a community. However, the town continued to help others find freedom by participating in the Underground Railroad.

A historical marker already dictates the area’s history in the plight of Black Americans, deeming Brooklyn as “the only remaining early African-American settlement out of three established in Southern Illinois before the Civil War, it is the oldest black town in America, and the first incorporated black town in America.”

The archaeologists hope to find physical evidence to back the oral histories by searching the grounds. Their dig sites across the area require an intricate process of scraping away soil to locate these critical structures.

However, Brooklyn has yet to gain recognition in the National Register of Historic Places. Despite this, the project continues its mission to recover more of its history and the free people who built it. In the meantime, archaeologists also encourage visitors to see the fieldwork and learn more about their pivotal search.