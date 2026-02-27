Arcis-HBCU Golf Championship Winners Include Florida A&M University, North Carolina A&T University, Miles College

The third annual Arcis-HBCU Golf Championship has produced three champions: the Florida A&M University Division I men, the North Carolina A&T University women, and the Miles College Division II men.

The third tournament, which ran from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23 at The Club at Weston Hills in Weston, Florida, featured 17 men’s and women’s teams, comprising a 95-player field, in a 54-hole team tournament. Taking home individual championships were the men’s Division I winner, Florida A&M’s Phalatphon Viboonviriyasakul, who defeated North Carolina Central’s Mateo Zolezzi. The women’s winner was North Carolina A&T’s Ekaterina Prokhorova, who won for the second straight year after she successfully defended her 2025 title. Miles College’s Adrian Raya took the men’s Division II individual after defeating teammate Braydon Moye and Godfrey Nsubuga of Winston-Salem State.

The teams that won the competitions all won by close scores, as the Men’s Division I defending champion Florida A&M beat Alabama State by two strokes; the North Carolina A&T women took the championship over Howard University, who took the title last year, by four strokes; and Miles won its contest over Winston-Salem State, in the Division II championship by only four strokes.

🏆⛳️ Champions crowned at the 3rd Annual Arcis-HBCU Golf Championship!



Florida A&M (Men’s DI), North Carolina A&T (Women’s), and Miles College (Men’s DII) claimed team titles after three exciting days at The Club at Weston Hills.#ArcisGolf #HBCU #CollegeGolfpic.twitter.com/X0NmqtVfSf — Arcis Golf (@arcisgolf) February 25, 2026

The sport of golf was the main attraction, but there were activities that students, coaches, and anyone in attendance could have benefited from.

Among the athletes, coaches, and corporate representatives, there were opportunities to network throughout the three-day event. One of the featured events was the HBCU Alumni and Divine Nine Challenge. College alums, members of Black sororities and fraternities, as well as athletes and entertainment celebrities, were able to participate in golf and social events. Student-athletes were given a chance to attend a career session there, along with off-course opportunities.

On Saturday, Arcis Golf, which hosted the tournament, held a “Club-in-Hand Golf Clinic” for people from the Rita & Rick Case Boys & Girls Club of Broward County who were golfing for the first time. At this session, people were taught the fundamentals of driving, chipping, and putting by three PGA professionals from the South Florida PGA Section.

