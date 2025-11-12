Education by Mary Spiller Miles College Partners with NVIDIA to Bring Artificial Intelligence to HBCU Classrooms The Alabama HBCU teams up with the $5 trillion tech giant to integrate AI into research, teaching, and community programs, aiming to prepare students for a technology-driven future.







Miles College is making a historic move into the world of artificial intelligence through a new partnership with NVIDIA, the global leader in AI computing. The collaboration, announced last week, will weave artificial intelligence into every corner of campus life—from classroom instruction and faculty research to local community engagement.

The partnership began after Miles College President Bobbie Knight reached out to NVIDIA about a year ago, recognizing the potential impact the company could bring to students and faculty. “I wanted this partnership because the future is here,” Knight said during a panel in Birmingham. “It’s not here in 10 years—it’s here right now, and AI is part of that future. I wanted to make sure our students, not just at Miles but across HBCUs and Alabama, are positioned to live in a world dominated by AI.”

The collaboration comes as NVIDIA recently became the first publicly traded company to surpass $5 trillion in market value, underscoring its central role in shaping the digital age. For Miles College, one of Alabama’s prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the partnership marks a major step toward closing the technology gap that often leaves underrepresented communities behind.

AI integration is already underway. Nearly half of Miles’ faculty are using AI tools in their curriculum, while roughly 60 percent of research projects on campus are now supported by artificial intelligence. Louis Stewart, NVIDIA’s Head of Strategic Initiatives for the Global Developer Ecosystem, emphasized the urgency of AI adoption.

“This is a ‘right now’ opportunity—it’s not a 5-10-year opportunity,” Stewart told students. “If all of you are not involved in AI right now, that’s a problem. If you don’t think about how AI can change the situations for your family, that’s a problem.”

Stewart added that true collaboration goes beyond investment. “A real partnership isn’t about how NVIDIA can invest in you, but how we can walk alongside you as part of the puzzle. Without the other pieces, you just have a piece—and that doesn’t do you any good.”

Knight said she and Stewart have been sharing Miles College’s story at major technology conferences, including events in San Jose and Washington, D.C. “That audience will have an opportunity to see what Miles College is doing with NVIDIA and hopefully create other opportunities for others,” she said.

Looking ahead, Knight said the goal is to extend AI literacy beyond the college campus. “We’ve talked about taking this out to K-12,” she added. “Young people need to start now understanding AI and its implications in daily life. It has the potential to be life-changing for so many.”

