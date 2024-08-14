Black Businesses Feel Their Success Is Ignored By Media ‘Best Of’ Lists 

NHPR reports that Black businesses are frustrated about being left off popular media “best of” lists and feel their success is being ignored.

Magazines and online publications are known for publishing “best of” lists to promote local businesses and give residents an open window to the “go-to” places in their cities and towns. But what’s missing are Black-owned businesses, and their owners and advocates feel overlooked. Hairdresser DeAndrea Abrahams says she sees close to eight customers a day, which equates to over 150 customers a month.

Despite her success, Abrahams has been left off the West Hartford, Connecticut list. “It definitely crosses my mind; it is a bit bothersome,” she said.

The process of curating these lists varies depending on the city. However, advocates feel the process needs to change. “It would be good for these other larger publications to start embracing the richness of the culture that exists in Connecticut,” ShopBlackCT.com owner Yvette Young said.

“Are [publications] willing to say, ‘Let’s make sure we put in a more diverse group of businesses so that the output will be more representative of the communities that we serve?’”

Young’s website, an online directory created to find Black-owned businesses across the state, was created during the COVID-19 pandemic. She noticed how a lack of support for Black businesses resulted in closures at alarming rates, and the trend was happening across the country. A Federal Reserve Bank of New York report revealed Black businesses experienced a 41% decline, the most of any racial demographic, between February and April 2020. “There’s no reason why in 2024 we’re having this conversation,” Young said.

“It is not an all-white state. It shouldn’t take these special projects to be able to bring forth 2,000-plus Black-owned businesses and give them a space to exist.”

The finger points to the lack of media coverage, translating to fewer business opportunities to grow and be recognized. “It’s a cycle,” Young said. “Without media coverage, Black businesses don’t get the same foot traffic, they don’t get the same sales, and they can’t grow at the same rate.”

However, some media outlets, including Black Enterprise, promote lists conducive to Black business growth, including the best places for startups and financial resources. In March 2024, Atlanta topped the list of best cities for businesses to be creative. For Black Business Month, BE comprised a list of the best financial resources as many Black entrepreneurs struggle to find bank loans, seed money, expansion funds, and credit.

For Abrahams, being featured on these lists isn’t just about the accolades but the opportunities that come with it. “It opens doors,” she said. “People take you a little more seriously.”

In June 2024, CNN put together a list of 50 Black-owned businesses to support, breaking the businesses down by industry, including beauty, cookware, games, and more.

