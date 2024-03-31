Entrepreneurship by Jeffrey McKinney Atlanta Tops List As Best City To Start A Business In 2024 Atlanta named the best U.S. city to start a business for the second time in two years, .









Atlanta — with low operating costs, a vast talent pool, and scores of Black entrepreneurs — has been named this year as the nation’s top city to start a business. A-Town received the No. 1 ranking based on a study by Home Bay. The company analyzed the 50 most populated U.S. metro areas covering multiple metrics like new business applications, venture capital investment, and job growth. The latest acknowledgement comes after Atlanta metro area captured the best place to start your own business in 2023 by the professional networking site LinkedIn.

Jamie Seale, author of “2024 Data: What Are the Best Cities to Start a Business?” told BLACK ENTERPRISE by email that “Atlanta has really improved as a city for entrepreneurs in the past two years.” She disclosed that Atlanta moved up from the No.5 ranking behind No. 1 Las Vegas the last time the study was done in 2022. Seale maintained that her firm’s study differs from the LinkedIn report as it is based on many more metrics covering a longer time period, potentially providing a more comprehensive and complete picture of a city’s business environment.