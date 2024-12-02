Aretha Franklin’s Old Detroit Home Restored After $2M Investment

Trevor Thomas and Brandon Lynum have invested money in restoring the house to its original look and luster. The pair is not only trying to regain the look that Franklin gave it when she owned it, but they have also made it into a museum celebrating the “Freeway of Love” singer.

Tours have already taken place in the house as fans of the singer have visited the place, and nonprofit groups have hosted benefit events, school tour groups, and other various functions at the Rose Estate.

“People get emotional here,” Thomas said last week during a tour. “If they want to have a moment alone, let them do that.”

Just under five years ago, Thomas and Lynum noticed the property as they lived near Sherwood Forest. They got a chance to view the house up close during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Not realizing who once lived there, after doing an internet search, they discovered the house was for sale. They were able to buy the property last year finally.

They researched the property’s history by finding old news clippings and going through Franklin’s archives at the University of Michigan. They anticipate this being a five-year project, and they’ve just completed the first phase. They intend to restore the home’s slate roof, third floor, and basement level, which was gutted following significant water damage.

In March 1994, Aretha Franklin purchased a 5,623-square-foot home in Detroit. The Rose Estate was her second home, while her primary residence was in Bloomfield Hills. As the singer got older and her health declined, the property also did. After Franklin died in 2018, her estate sold the home for $300,000 to a Michigan developer, who sold it to two men who recently invested more than $2 million in the house to restore the home that the “Respect” singer once owned.

When people visit the Rose Estate, they will see museum-style placards detailing the story of Franklin’s old residence. Photos, artwork, and memorabilia saluting Franklin are also displayed.

Franklin’s niece, Sabrina Owens, complimented the men on their pursuit of restoring the home. “A rose is still a rose because of Trevor and Brandon,” she stated.

