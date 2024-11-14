Detroit Rapper Big Sean Connects With Chips Ahoy! For Capsule Collection

Hip-hop recording artist Big Sean has connected with America’s No. 1 chocolate chip cookie brand to collaborate on an exclusive capsule collection that will be featured at the upcoming ComplexCon.

Chips Ahoy! has announced that it hooked up with the Detroit rapper to introduce a cookie-inspired merch collection that will be revealed at ComplexCon. The cookie brand is also celebrating the Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookie, which comes in three flavors.

“My new merch collaboration with Chips Ahoy! at ComplexCon is about bringing big flavor and bold style together. Debuting the collection for a brand I’ve loved for years at an event where culture and creativity collide, is particularly special. See ya’ll in Vegas!” Big Sean said in a written statement.

The collection will showcase pieces that were co-designed by Big Sean. Those items include a Don Life T-shirt emblazoned with the Big Chewy Cookie, which is the latest item the brand is promoting. A premium heavyweight sweatshirt in a chocolate brown color, which has a large cookie design that shows off what a Chips Ahoy! cookie should look like. There is also a new oversized tote bag that has a perfectly sized slit to place the Big Chewy Cookie in or its new nostalgic lunchbox tin.

The capsule collection will debut in Las Vegas during ComplexCon on Nov. 16.

“When thinking about bringing together BIG names for our Big Chewy Cookie launch, we knew Complex and Big Sean would be the best partners to help us make a splash in fashion and culture while underscoring our passion for mouth-watering innovation,” said Jen Levin, senior brand manager at Chips Ahoy! “At over three times the size of the Chips Ahoy! Regular Chewy Cookie, this shareable, on-the-go choice brings happiness with each big, delicious bite. Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookie is made with Gen Z Chips Ahoy! fans in mind –- so, collaborating with Big Sean at ComplexCon is the perfect way to share the product and exclusive merch collection with them.”

Those who are unable to make it to Vegas for the event can get a chance to win some Big Chewy Cookie cookies, which come in three flavors: Chocolatey Chip, Chocolatey Brownie, and Chocolatey Caramel. From now until Nov. 27, people can go to stories.complex.com/chipsahoysweeps.

The Chips Ahoy! Big Chewy Cookie is also available in convenience stores across the country and will be found in grocery and bigger stores in 2025.

