Aretha Franklin's Detroit Childhood Home Lists for $799K

Less than a million dollars could possibly net you the former home of one of the greatest soul singers ever to touch a microphone, Aretha Franklin.

According to TMZ, the Detroit home where Franklin grew up between the ages of five and 18 is for sale. The all-brick house, where she spent her formative years, is on the market after being listed earlier this year in January. The deal didn’t go through, so it is now back on the market for a listing price of $379,900.

This is the place where the legendary soul singer and her family moved to when they left Memphis. It is a three-story house with six bedrooms and five bathrooms in the city’s Historic La Salle Gardens. The original hardwood floors are intact, with various brick fireplaces throughout the unit. With a one-bedroom on the upper floor, there is also a carriage house with room to fit four vehicles.

Fox 2 Detroit reported last year that the property is 5,600 square feet on the famed Seven Mile section on Detroit’s east side. The property on Hamilton Road is located on the border of the Detroit Golf Club. Brittany Randall of Clyde Realty listed the house. Although TMZ lists the price of the house at under $380,000, a listing on Redfin states the property is being sold for just under $800,000. The listing reads: “Attention All Investors!!! Once in a lifetime opportunity to own a part of Detroit History sitting on the Detroit Golf course formally owned by the Queen of Soul Herself. This home features over 7,000 sq ft of living space with tons of potential. There has been some updating but still needs rehab this would make a great event space or primary home your choice. The seller is willing to finance with land contract.” The property has been vacated recently, and the previous buyers started renovations before abandoning the home.