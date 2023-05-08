Aretha Franklin's Detroit Childhood Home Lists for $799K

Less than a million dollars could possibly net you the former home of one of the greatest soul singers ever to touch a microphone, Aretha Franklin.
According to TMZ, the Detroit home where Franklin grew up between the ages of five and 18 is for sale. The all-brick house, where she spent her formative years, is on the market after being listed earlier this year in January. The deal didn’t go through, so it is now back on the market for a listing price of $379,900.
The listing reads: “Attention All Investors!!! Once in a lifetime opportunity to own a part of Detroit History sitting on the Detroit Golf course formally owned by the Queen of Soul Herself. This home features over 7,000 sq ft of living space with tons of potential. There has been some updating but still needs rehab this would make a great event space or primary home your choice. The seller is willing to finance with land contract.”