Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Auditions for ‘American Idol’ & Causes Friction Between Judges

Auditions for the talent competition show American Idol have started, and a line in the sand has already been drawn between judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie who disagreed about the talents of the granddaughter of the Queen of Soul.

According to Entertainment Weekly, things heated up when the granddaughter of legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin showed up at the tryouts. Grace Franklin, who shares the genes of one of the world’s best vocalists in history, emerged in front of the American Idol judges.

CNN reported that Franklin, who is just 15-years-old, appeared in the Sunday episode of American Idol and belted out two songs for the judges. She did a rendition of The Fugees’ Lauryn Hill-led version of Roberta Flack’s song, “Killing Me Softly,” and also sang one of her grandmother’s hits, “Ain’t No Way.”

According to Franklin, being kin to a singing legend leads to high expectations.