Ari Lennox ‘Auditions’ For Live-Action ‘The Princess and the Frog’ Remake

Singer Ari Lennox is making it known where her head is at with her career. She is determined to play a Disney princess, but she’s being specific with her request – she wants the role of Princess Tiana in the rumored live-action remake of The Princess and the Frog.

Earlier this week, Lennox got intentional about her dream and took to Twitter to get the process started.

“Hi @Disney I’m Ari Lennox and I would love an opportunity to audition for Princess and The Frog in person. Here’s #AlmostThere by Anika Noni Rose,” she tweeted with a video of herself singing the song over the music track.

Lennox was all smiles after hitting the song’s long concluding note before she walked to the camera to cut the recording.

Hi @Disney I’m Ari Lennox and I would love an opportunity to audition for Princess and The Frog in person. ❤️ Here’s #AlmostThere by Anika Noni Rose pic.twitter.com/iFft7v249B — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) March 21, 2023

“I think that Ari’s voice is a voice that she can sing about many things that matter to a lot of people. Her voice is an important voice, and I think that it’s just the beginning for her,” singer and songwriter Babyface said during an episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast.

Ari Lennox isn’t the only name that has come up in the discussion for the role. Singer and Bel-Air star Coco Jones previously addressed fans who threw her name into the conversation to play Tiana. “Oh, I would love that,” she said during an appearance on The Wayne Ayers Podcast last year. “Disney has been such a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s made me who I am and I’m always here for the representation,” she said, adding, “If i could have the honor of doing that recreation, i would do it in a heartbeat.”

During an interview with PopBuzz last year, singer and actress Keke Palmer also threw her name into the mix to play the role. When asked if she would play Tiana she responded, “I would love to play Tiana. Call me up. Let’s go!”