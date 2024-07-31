Women by Stacy Jackson White TikToker Slammed After Advising Her Peers Not To Correct Or Talk Over BIPOC Women During ‘White Women: Answer The Call’ Meeting During the July 25 Zoom meeting, Arielle Fodor, aka Mrs. Frazzle, advised White women to refrain from correcting or talking over BIPOC women.









Following last Thursday’s “White Women: Answer The Call” Zoom meeting in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, TikToker Arielle Fodor, also known as Mrs. Frazzle, went viral after she encouraged white women to “take a beat” if they find themselves correcting or speaking over BIPOC women.

“If you find yourself talking over or speaking for BIPOC individuals or, God forbid, correcting them, just take a beat,” Fodor said during the July 25 meeting, which BLACK ENTERPRISE noted followed the historic Win With Black Women’s Zoom call on July 21. The Hill reported that the meeting gathered 164,000 white women across the United States. The former kindergarten teacher, who has amassed over one million followers on TikTok, was invited on the massive call to “gentle parent” the group of white women as they navigate election season.

According to a snippet of her speech posted to her TikTok page, her advice on interacting with BIPOC women has attracted heavy criticism. TikTokers flooded her comments, one user calling her “condescending” and another accusing her of “demeaning white women” with her advice to “basically bow to and ‘god forbid’ never correct a BIPOC person.” Others commended Fodor’s speech and thanked her for the advice. “I strongly identify with the ‘a lot to learn and unlearn’ statement,” one user commented about Fodor’s “great message.” At the same time, another said Fodor’s words “only [inspire] me to take every piece of advice you gave.”

Known for making content using her teacher’s voice, Fodor encouraged the women to use their white privilege to “make positive changes” as she addressed them with her Do’s and Don’ts of getting involved in politics. “BIPOC women have tapped us in as White women to step up, listen, and get involved this election season,” Fodor said. “This is a really important time, and we all need to use our voices and influence for the greater good.”

Recognizing the women as influencers in their own ways, she motivated them to not make the matter about themselves and instead push for systemic change by using their voices, listening, and learning from members of marginalized communities. “As white people, we have a lot to learn and unlearn.” She further challenged the women to intentionally engage in content from BIPOC creators and address issues of injustice.

In a follow-up video, Fodor addressed haters with a brief message, clarifying that she’s not concerned with receiving bad press for her views during the “Answer the Call” Zoom meeting.