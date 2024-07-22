News by Sharelle Burt Win With Black Women Network Organizes By Raising $1M For Kamala Harris’ Campaign In Less Than 24 Hours Black women here to save democracy yet again!









The organization Win With Black Women jumped on a ZOOM call to organize with more than 40,000 Black women and raised over $1 million for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid.

The call was held on Jul. 21 and hosted an impressive lineup of political and civil rights leaders, including Reps. Jasmine Crockett (D-Tx.), Joyce Beatty (D-Oh.) and Dr. Bernice King. Described as a strong display of unity, leaders announced the call to action for Black women to get ready for Election Day and to help Harris combat former President Donald Trump. “We have a plan. This is not arbitrary. We are ready,” moderator Holli Holiday said.

With a powerful projection, Crockett proposed a strategy to ensure Project 2025 never sees the light of day. The legislator said the call was “historic” and said she was proud to be a part of it. “Thank you to my amazing SISTERS! Last night was historic, in a good way! While I had to hop off because this morning I have a hearing on the shooting that took place at Trump’s rally, every minute that I was able to be on was empowering,” she wrote.

“Yes, we KAM! #Kamala pronounced comma – la.”

She encouraged the call’s attendees to study the public document as a way to help potential voters see that Harris has what it takes to make sure Trump doesn’t take a step into the Oval Office again. The fiery politician has used her platform to make it clear that she is standing firm with her party, regardless of who the candidate is. “I have been clear about where I stand. I am ALL IN for VP @KamalaHarris. She’s the VICE PRESIDENT… she’s the second in command. She can & will finish the job,” she wrote on X after the call.

“We have to do the work! I don’t want another few weeks of not getting to the job of BEATING MAGA & Project 2025!”

The financial support and endorsements continued to pour in after President Biden made the groundbreaking decision to drop his reelection bid. According to CNN, longtime Democratic fundraiser Alan Kessler said his phone wouldn’t stop ringing in a show of support for Harris. One simply called the decision “transformative.”

Fellow fundraiser Matt Gorman said people who were once holding money back are now “excited” donors are “excited” about the new presumptive nominee. “The energy in the last 6 hours has been reinvigorating and inspiring,” Gorman said. As a result, Vice President Harris raised $49.6 million in grassroots donations for her campaign since Biden’s endorsement.

However, on top of money, she will need 1,986 delegates to decide if she will officially become the party’s nominee. As of Jul. 21, 531 delegates had already endorsed Harris.