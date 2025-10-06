BE Global by Mary Spiller Arise News Anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu Dies While Fleeing Armed Robbery in Abuja Somtochukwu “Sommie” Maduagwu, 29, died after jumping from her third-floor apartment in Abuja.







A shocking tragedy has struck Nigeria’s media industry following the death of Arise News journalist Somtochukwu “Sommie” Maduagwu, who died during a violent robbery at her apartment complex in Abuja. Authorities confirmed that Maduagwu, 29, jumped from the third floor of her residence in the early hours of Sept. 29 as armed robbers stormed the building.

“She tragically lost her life during an armed robbery incident at her residence,” said Commissioner of Police Ajao S. Adewale of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she later succumbed to her injuries.

FCT POLICE COMMAND COMMISERATES WITH FAMILY OF ARISE NEWS JOURNALIST, ORDERS DISCREET INVESTIGATION INTO HER DEATH



The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Ajao S. Adewale, psc, mnips, has extended his heartfelt condolences to… pic.twitter.com/ZSUv0BiBER — FCT POLICE COMMAND (@FCT_PoliceNG) September 30, 2025

According to Vanguard Nigeria, the robbery occurred at Unique Apartments, a three-story twin complex located in the Gishiri area of Katampe, within the Mabushi Division. The building, which houses 18 flats, was guarded by two private security personnel at the time. One of the guards sustained a gunshot wound after confronting the attackers, police reported.

Commissioner Adewale called the assault “a cruel and senseless act that has no place in a sane society,” adding that investigators have launched “a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

He also said police have deployed “intelligence and operational assets to identify, track, and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.”

In a public statement, Arise News described Maduagwu as “a beloved colleague” whose “vibrant voice engaged and connected with our viewers.” The network praised her professionalism both on and off camera, noting that she was also a trained lawyer.

“Sommie’s voice is now silent, but her spirit, passion and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory,” the statement read. The organization called for a “speedy investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of the culprits.”

Benjamin Kalu, deputy speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, also mourned the loss. “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the devastating news,” he wrote on Instagram, joining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s call for security agencies to “thoroughly investigate this tragic incident and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

