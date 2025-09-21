Politics by Keka Araújo Missouri Rep. Raychel Proudie Announces State Senate Bid, Focused On St. Louis County Proudie, known for her candid and direct approach, emphasized that her campaign is about producing outcomes rather than simply "fighting."







State Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, has announced her candidacy for the Missouri State Senate, launching a campaign focused on delivering tangible results for her constituents. Having reached her term limit in the Missouri House, Proudie will vie for the District 14 Senate seat in a race that will be decided in August and November 2026.

“Hello Friends, We had four successful terms in the Missouri House advocating for victims of domestic violence, children and families, public safety, workers’ rights, nuclear and toxic waste cleanup, and bringing MILLIONS of dollars back to Saint Louis County. Real EXPERIENCE and real, tangible RESULTS is what is needed during these times of political instability— which is why I am honored to announce my candidacy for Missouri State Senate District 14,” she wrote on the donation section of her campaign.”

“Please help me continue the work of improving the quality of life here in Missouri by kindly donating.”

Proudie, known for her candid and direct approach, emphasized that her campaign is about producing outcomes rather than simply “fighting.”

“What good does it do to say ‘we fought,’ if you lose?” Proudie said. “We (Democrats) say that, and then we get our teeth kicked in every election. And what do we have to show for it?”

A four-term representative for St. Louis County, Proudie has a record of advocating for victims of domestic violence, children, and families, as well as securing millions of dollars for the region. Her legislative work has also included efforts on public safety and the cleanup of nuclear and toxic waste.

She stated that her focus now is to bring that same dedication to the larger population of the Senate district, which includes cities like Ferguson, Hazelwood, Overland, and University City, as well as areas like Kinloch and Berkeley.

“For my district, I want to bring home the bacon,” she said.

The district, which is home to St. Louis Lambert International Airport and the University of Missouri–St. Louis is a solidly Democratic area, making the primary election winner all but assured of victory in the general election. Proudie, 42, may face a challenge from state Rep. Doug Clemens, D-St. Ann, though he has not yet officially declared his candidacy. Two other contenders, Shante Duncan and Joseph Palm, both political outsiders, have already entered the race.

The District 14 seat is currently held by state Sen. Brian Williams, who has also served his maximum eight years. Proudie’s campaign aims to build on her track record of “real experience and real, tangible results” to address what she describes as political instability and a lack of support for north St. Louis County residents.

