Arizona Will Raise a Glass to Its First Black-Owned Wine Bar

Girls night out is about to get a whole lot fancier.

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Nik Fields is gearing up for the grand opening of her business, Chic Chef 77 Bistro & Wine Bar, Arizona’s first Black-owned wine bar.

The entrepreneur, who is a Brooklyn native, planted the location in Phoenix, where she currently resides.

Fields’ vision was to provide an upscale site for customers to introduce their taste buds to new drink options in a comfortable setting.

Chic Chef 77 will offer customers an international wine menu that includes a 200-bottle list. Additionally, the bar will have a food menu full of bar bites, cheese imported from Denmark, fresh Norwegian salmon, and farm-to-table vegetables grown by local farmers.

Customers with a sweet tooth will also be able to try one of Fields’ desserts, including a crème brûlée and an apple pie crumble with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel drizzle.

The location will also be available to host wine-filled events, such as “paint and sips” and private tastings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chic Chef®️ 77 Bistro & Wine bar (@chicchef77)

Chic Chef 77 will also feature an interactive Taste Makers series geared towards educating and introducing patrons to new wines. The series will include a table-side pour and an on-site sommelier to answer questions from attendees.

“We will have the owner of the wine on-site and house international wines from all countries, not just local and Italy, which is the traditional way,” Fields said.

“We have wines from Greece, Asia, Pakistan and Poland, but our focus is the majority of wines from Black-owned brands. We will have live music, including DJs, a violinist and poetry on designated nights,” she added.

Chic Chef 77 Bistro & Wine Bar will host its grand opening on Wine Down Wednesday, Feb. 8.