HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Arkansas HBCU Wants Aspiring Farmers To Join Its Beginning Training Program The initiative will host seven monthly workshops on the HBCU's campus to train a future generation of small farmers.







The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has invited aspiring farmers to join its latest training program. The HBCU will embark on its Beginning Farmers Class in February 2025.

The initiative will host seven monthly workshops on the HBCU’s campus farm to train a future generation of small farmers. It will teach its participants about the essentials of farming, providing hands-on training on how to manage the distinct yet crucial business.

The program’s director, Dr. Henry English, revealed more about what lessons students will undergo in the immersive curriculum.

“Participants will learn about the transplanting of vegetables, germinating seeds, potting containers and media, calibrating sprayers and planters, taking soil fertility and compaction tests, estimating forage and crop yields, and much more,” shared the director, as reported by HBCU Buzz.

The class is part of the Small Farm Program’s approach to addressing systemic barriers for agricultural businesses. According to its website, it aims to assist socially disadvantaged and limited-resource producers. The course itself is a key initiative of the program as it provides holistic support.

The class modules also include sessions ranging from business planning to soils and pest management. It hopes to be a fast-paced course that, upon completion, will grant students a leg up as they begin their farming journeys.

Moreover, it will detail USDA and Cooperative Extension Service resources to help emerging farmers. During the seventh-month venture, the cohort will also embark on field tours of farms. There, they will gain practical knowledge and experience with using farm machinery.

The initiative also aims to help participants get their farms up and running at the end of the program. They will receive guidance in creating customized farm businesses, in addition to conservation plans.

In terms of their financial assistance, graduates will also earn one year of farm managerial credit. This credit can aid in obtaining a Farm Service Agency operating loan.

Recruitment is still ongoing, with those interested in applying encouraged to contact the Small Farm Program.

RELATED CONTENT: How Some Black Gulf Coast Farmers Are Leading the Way In Climate-Smart Agriculture