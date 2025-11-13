BE Global by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Female TikToker Allegedly Kidnapped And Killed In Public Square In Mali Sparks International Concern A suspected reason for the shooting was the TikToker's alleged support of Mali's military.







A known TikToker was allegedly kidnapped and killed by armed men in Mali. The grave act of violence sparks international concern.

According to reports, unidentified men took Mariame Cissé, a content creator in Mali who garnered fame on TikTok, and allegedly killed her in plain sight. Cissé had occasionally posted videos of herself in army fatigues, a suspected reason for her killing, to her over 140,000 followers.

Before her passing, Cissé posted short vlogs about her daily life in Tonka. News outlets believe her growing platform caught the eye of the assailant, thus endangering her life. According to AJ+, the Mali TikToker appeared to be in her 20s.

The Associated Press confirmed her death with the mayor of Timbuktu, a major and ancient city in the West African country. The city official described the scene as a public horror. The men reportedly snatched the influencer and returned her to the town square in Tonka the next day, where they fatally shot her.

“The young TikTok user Mariame Cissé was abducted by armed men on Friday while she was at the weekly market in Echel … The following day, at dusk, the same men brought her back to Independence Square in Tonka and executed her in front of a crowd,” explained Mayor Yehia Tandina.

His fellow mayor in Tonka, Mamadou Konipo, also confirmed the incident’s validity. However, he did not provide further details on the tragedy. An al-Qaida affiliate, Jama’at Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin, or JNIM, reportedly operates out of the city, located around 93 miles from Timbuktu.

The news has gained international attention for the public violence, especially against a civilian like Cissé. However, the notion of her alleged allegiance and support of the nation’s military sparked an apparent reaction, although the militia group has not claimed responsibility.

Mali has dealt with internal militia conflict for over a decade, as multiple military officials have taken power from one another in subsequent coups. The instability has led to a shaky Mali government, which has threatened the safety and security of civilians. Now, more eyes are back on the conditions in Mali and how they impact its native people.

RELATED LINK: Shanquella Robinson’s Mother Says Friends Lied And Cried While Visiting Her Before Funeral