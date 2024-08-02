Black Army Veteran Shares Tips to Financial Freedom After Owing Over $87K In Debt

Originally Published Jan. 5, 2023.

It may take some discipline, but achieving that zero balance will provide a feeling of relief.

Army vet and single mom Nyajuok Tongyik Doluony is sharing her tips on how she payed off thousands in debt, a goal she set for herself in 2020.

According to Good Morning America, Doluony owed $87,000 in debt, had five-figure credit card bills, and car payments before she decided to take a local class from financial guru Dave Ramsey.

“I was desperate. I didn’t want to get out of the army with my debt,” Doluony told GMA. “I wanted to just focus on taking care of myself and taking care of my kids.”

Doluony was able to adopt several strategies from the class to turn her financial situation around, which included habits of understanding the need to adjust your financial situation, preparing and anticipating weekly and monthly spending, and finding avenues for extra income.