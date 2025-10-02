Ava Duvernay’s Array 360 Presents 2025 ‘Cinema & Conversations’ Lineup

Ava DuVernay’s Array Collective has revealed the 2025 slate for its annual Array 360 showcase, Cinema & Conversations.

The series, staged at Array’s Amanda Theater in Los Angeles, will open with The Left-Handed Girl, Taiwan’s official submission for the Academy Awards, directed by Tsou Shih-Ching. The season will close with an all-day tribute to filmmaker Gregory Nava, revisiting his decades-long career with works such as El Norte and Selena.

Organizers described this year’s lineup as “global and intergenerational,” with the aim of connecting audiences through cinema and post-screening conversations. The centerpiece screening will be Hedda, the Amazon MGM feature from director Nia DaCosta. The spotlight presentation has been reserved for BlkNws: Terms & Conditions by artist and filmmaker Kahlil Joseph, Deadline reported.

Documentary work also plays a central role in Cinema & Conversations programming. Academy Award winner Ben Proudfoot will present Eyes of Ghana. Palestine’s Oscar entry, Palestine 36, directed by Annemarie Jacir, is scheduled, along with an anniversary showing of Jennie Livingston’s landmark 1990 documentary Paris Is Burning, which chronicled New York’s drag ball culture.

Array 360 has grown since its founding into a multi-week event pairing screenings with conversations between artists, scholars, and activists. DuVernay has often said the purpose is to shift the conversation around who is given the platform to tell stories.

“As a model, ARRAY does steep itself in inclusion models to correct long-held absences. We believe in balance from the beginning. . . .ARRAY 360 is a reflection of our mantra that everyone has a place in true cinema,” Duvernay told the Wrap.

This year will also feature a spotlight on women-directed films across continents, continuing Array’s mission to broaden cinematic representation. A special program will honor director Ryan Coogler with a three-film series tied to his Black Panther franchise and related projects. The Coogler retrospective is designed to spark dialogue about Afrofuturism, blockbuster filmmaking, and cultural identity.

Now in its 7th year, Array 360 has become one of Los Angeles’ most distinctive film showcases. Events combine premieres, retrospectives, and cultural conversation; the program positions itself as both a celebration of cinema and a call for broader inclusion in storytelling.

RELATED CONTENT: With ‘When They See Us’ Defamation Case Dropped, Ava DuVernay Blasts Central Park Five Prosecutor