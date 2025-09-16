Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman HBCU First LOOK Film Festival Launches 2025 Tour With Cathy Hughes To ‘Elevate Mentorship’ The "Elevate Mentorship" tour will present media mogul Cathy Hughes and her mentee, HBCUFLF Founder Sheila Eldridge.







The HBCU First LOOK Film Festival is gearing up for the 2025 school year by spotlighting the importance of mentorship.

HBCU First LOOK Film Festival will head to Virginia State University Sept. 23 to host its “2025 Elevate Mentorship” speaker tour with media mogul Cathy Hughes and her mentee Sheila Eldridge. Hughes remains a dominant force in Black media as the founder and chairperson of Urban One. At the same time, Eldridge has succeeded as president and CEO of Miles Ahead Broadcasting, in addition to founding HBCUFLF.

Partnering with Black Information Network and When We All Vote, the HBCUFLF will present the “Let’s Talk” series. The tour stop will make its mark at the land-grant HBCU as part of its 2025 mission to “Elevate Future Storytellers.”

In the conversation, Virginia State students will learn how these mentorship opportunities can help them achieve their overarching goals. As HBCUFLF promotes HBCU students and alums within the media and entertainment industry, this speaker series champions those interested in diversifying this creative landscape.

The discussion will also coincide with National Voter Registration Day, with WWAV in attendance to provide online registration for students. A vocal advocate for voting rights, Hughes has used her platform to encourage the Black community to remain politically informed while civically engaged.

Eldridge also spoke highly of her trailblazing mentor, who has catapulted Urban One to new heights as an influential media hub for Black Americans. The duo has become a leading example of how mentorship can shape the next generation of leaders.

“Cathy Hughes is truly a pioneer in the entertainment and media industry who continues to blaze a trail for others. She is a visionary icon with steadfast and unwavering commitment to mentorship,” said Eldridge in a press release.

While following in her footsteps to change the media landscape, Eldridge has also forged her own path. As the leader of Miles Ahead Entertainment, Eldridge has produced award-winning content in the television and audio sectors.

MAE’s portfolio has also expanded to radio, multimedia marketing, and podcasting, showcasing Eldridge’s production prowess in the evolving market. As a graduate of the Cathy Hughes School of Communications at Howard University, Eldridge also represents the excellence of an HBCU education.

Now, the women prepare to connect directly with VSU students for this transformative conversation. The free event will take place right in Petersburg for all parts of the HBCU’s community. The film festival’s website hosts all information on the event details.

