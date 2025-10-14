News by Sharelle B. McNair Atlanta Business Tycoon Arthur Blank Puts His Millions To Good Use By Donating $50M To Four Local HBCUs Data from the organization found Atlanta’s HBCUs contribute $1 billion of the city’s annual economic impact, in addition to being a leader in moving students from the lowest 40% of household income to the top 60%.







At a time when historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are under attack, Home Depot Founder and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is showcasing his support with a massive $50 million donation to the four institutions in Atlanta: Morehouse College, Spelman College, Morris Brown College, and Clark Atlanta University.

In a post on X, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced a donation of gap-scholarship funds to help students achieve their graduation goals despite financial struggles. “For many students, financial barriers—not academics —stand in the way of earning their diplomas. We’re committing $50 million over 10 years to provide gap scholarships at Clark Atlanta University (@CAU), Morehouse College (@Morehouse), Morris Brown College (@1881MorrisBrown) and Spelman College (@SpelmanCollege),” the post read.

“The gap scholarships will help students stay enrolled, graduate on time, and step into their futures with completed degrees—ready to launch careers and give back to their communities. Beginning in 2026, this program is projected to support nearly 10,000 students.”

The foundation’s announcement comes just days after the Trump administration announced plans to redirect roughly $500 million in federal funding for HBCUs as another move against colleges that promote diversity in higher education, according to Fortune.

As the foundation’s largest donation to Georgia-based HBCUs to date, it’s not the first.

Spelman received a $10 million gift for an innovation lab, and Clark Atlanta, Albany State, Miles College, and Savannah State received $6 million for touch-ups to their athletic fields. “Our hope is that by helping more students earn their degrees, launch successful careers and become alumni who give back, we are investing in a cycle of opportunity that benefits young people and their families in Atlanta and communities across the nation for years to come,” the foundation said in a statement.

Praise from school leadership poured in after the announcement. Clark’s President, Dr. George T. French Jr., called the donation “transformative.” “This transformative gift empowers Clark Atlanta students to succeed and lead globally,” he said.

Dr. F. DuBois Bowman, president of Morehouse College, says the funds will determine the future for tomorrow’s leaders. “This monumental investment will empower our students to remain focused on their academic studies and ensure that their talent, ambition, hard work, and integrity, not financial hardship, will determine their futures,” Bowman said.

The foundation knows the return on investment of the donation with curate. Data from the organization found that Atlanta’s HBCUs contribute $1 billion to the city’s annual economic impact and lead in moving students from the lowest 40% of household income to the top 60%, according to WSB-TV.

