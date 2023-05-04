LaRussell Revolutionizes The Music Industry With His Approach To Access

Meet LaRussell, serial entrepreneur, author, and independent recording artist whose unique DIY approach has revolutionized hip-hop and the community.

Born Joshua Lee Kennedy in Vallejo, CA, his attention to detail has become a key identifier in his independently made music. LaRussell’s style of rap, driven by his mission, has empowered fans to invest in his career.

A true trailblazer, LaRussell is one of the first artists of his kind to offer fans the opportunity to purchase shares in his catalog and allow them to receive royalties from his music. Rather than relying solely on streaming revenue, LaRussell urges his supporters to purchase his work directly from him.

Through his independent collective, Good Compenny, LaRussell is pioneering change within the industry. The label supports independent artists without requiring them to give up ownership of their art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaRussell (@larussell)

Good Compenny provides artists with resources and opportunities to execute their ideas, with a focus on building a community that is all-inclusive. This strategy proved successful for him when his 21st album, I Hate When Life’s Going Great sold 1,134 album-equivalent units in just 24 hours!

His unique approach continues to grow his fanbase, with his album release show selling out within four hours. It’s all made possible through LaRussell’s “Pay What You Want” approach, a strategy that allowed fans to pay their desired price for his new album.

LaRussell is one of the only artists allowing people to decide what his contributions are worth to them. He allows fans to pay what they want for shows, merch, music, and all other commodities – another bold move by someone who isn’t signed to a record label.

Speaking exclusively with BLACK ENTERPRISE, LaRussell explained his mission of democratizing the music industry.

Did you get into music with the goal of revolutionizing the industry?

Definitely not haha. The revolution was just a by-product of my evolution.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Bull Music (@redbullmusic)

What inspired your “Pay What You Want” approach and do you think it’s helped or hindered your financial success as an artist?

The inspiration was derived from Nipsey’s Proud 2 Pay campaign. Pay what you want was all about accessibility. Being that I’m being interviewed about my blueprint, I would say it’s helped my financial success lol. Pay what you want opened doors to rooms that weren’t previously available. I have millions of people who now have the ability to purchase my product. There’s a reason Dollar Tree is successful. The lower the cost, the more customers can experience your product.

What has the response been like to you selling shares of your music catalog to the public?

The response has been absolutely incredible. One of my favorite things to do is scroll down my distro and see the names of all the people who are now benefitting and profiting off my music and the hard work I’ve put in with my team. It’s a beautiful sight to see!

You recorded a live album and shared a percentage of sales with everyone in attendance. What was that experience like and how did you ensure all attendees receive their payouts?

I didn’t share royalties with everyone in attendance, but we did share royalties with the key players that helped make that show happen. This year I will be doing a live experience and album where everyone who attends will receive royalties though. It’s going to be a dope, fresh, innovative experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaRussell (@larussell)

What can you share about Good Compenny’s “offer-based ticketing platform,” and how well is it working amid complaints about Ticket Master’s high prices?

WHATSTBA! It’s black-owned and artist-owned! I built a solution to the issue I was facing and an issue that fans across the globe are facing. We shouldn’t be charged fees on top of fees after already paying an arm & a leg to see our favorite artists. Offer-based allows fans to possibly see their favorite artist at a price that works for them but also allows the artist to determine what their show is worth and what they’re willing to accept.

Tell us about your work with Momo’s Cafe and what inspires you to give back in such big ways.

Momo’s Café is something I take deep pride in. I’ve never seen it done before. We made history at home and will continue to do so each year. I’m just inspired by the people and community around me. I’m always going to help if I can. We can’t rely on people outside our communities to heal our communities. It’s our responsibility and we take it on with a smile.

What can you say about the legacy you’re building and your goals for the near future?

I have nothing to say about the legacy I’m building. I’m just building lol. I’m ok with whatever comes from me waking up each day and going after the things that make me smile and feel good in my spirit. I no longer really set goals. I believe if you dig every day then you’ll get a hole that’s representative of your effort. I’m just putting my shovel in the dirt day after day until we strike gold.

RELATED CONTENT: Usher And Roberta Flack Slated To Receive Honorary Doctorate Degrees From Berklee College Of Music