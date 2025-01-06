News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman As NYC Congestion Tolls Begin, NY Media Outlet Voices Its Support For The Initiative The controversial measure eventually went into effect on Jan. 5.







New Yorkers and fellow tri-state area residents are starting the New Year with new congestion tolls. The price hike affects drivers entering and exiting Manhattan, and a local media outlet has voiced its support for the controversial initiative.

The measure officially cleared its last hurdle after an appeals court in Philadelphia denied a last-minute motion prompted by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. While New York’s neighboring state opposed the new tolls, which would cost drivers $9 to enter the congested parts of Manhattan after 5 a.m. on weekdays., the new law went into effect on Jan. 5.

The new fares benefit public transit and encourage travelers to forego the pricier, personal option. However, many commuters find the fees unfair, with New Jersey’s specific lawsuit also stating environmental harm if enacted. Regardless, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul pressed the legislation after initially expressing interest in reviving the program two years ago.

Despite many naysayers, the program has found support within one New York-based platform. The New York Daily News has posted its 25th editorial piece in favor of congestion pricing since May 2023.

The media outlet states that New Jersey does not want drivers, many of whom are from the Garden State, to take on this financial burden. However, the outlet proclaims that drivers from this state heavily contribute to the traffic plaguing mid-to-lower Manhattan.

The publication emphasized the benefits of using this pricing model to support the public transit system. The subway system has also faced budget issues and backlash for increased fares.

The zone starts south of 60th Street and goes down to the Financial District. However, cars entering before 9 a.m. on weekends and after 9 p.m. daily can avoid paying this lofty tax. A discount during these off-peak times will amount to $2.25, per NBC News. For small trucks and multiple forms of buses, drivers can expect to pay significantly more, ranging from $14.40 to $21.60 during peak times.

The congestion relief zone has also become the first-ever enacted in the United States.

